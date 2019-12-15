|
BROWNWOOD - Dorothy Nell Taliaferro, 96, of Brownwood, TX, formerly of Odessa, TX, passed away on December 11, 2019 in Brownwood, TX.
Dorothy was born in Brownwood, TX to Nina Allie Coffee and Lonne Leonard Hermon on January 3, 1923. She went to high school in Fort Stockton, TX. She married Marquis Eldred Taliaferro, Sr. on November 27, 1941 in Fort Stockton, TX.
Dorothy had a love for antiquing and enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Family with receive guests from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm December 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Nina and Lonne, brother, Don Herman, husband Marquis Taliaferro, Sr., and son John Taliaferro.
She is survived by her son Marquis Taliaferro, Jr. and wife Hattie; daughter, Charlotte Theaux and husband, Eugene' grandchildren, Marquis Taliaferro, III and wife Monica; Michael Taliaferro and wife, Dana; Kenny Taliaferro; Chris Taliaferro and wife, Cheryl; Jennifer Henager; Michelle Munos and husband, Jason; Nathan Theaux and wife, Katie; and 13 great-grandchildren she adored.
Pallbearers will be Marquis Taliaferro III, Michael Taliaferro, Kenny Taliaferro, Chris Taliaferro, Nathan Theaux and Mark Stucks.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 15, 2019