ODESSA - Douglas Shane Myers went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas. He was 49 years old on the day of his passing.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Shane was born August 21, 1969 in Odessa, Texas to Terry Myers and Sonia Maness. The oldest of two children, Shane enjoyed aggravating his younger sister almost as much as he enjoyed loving her. Shane was blessed with his first daughter in 1988. A few years later, Shane met and married his soulmate, Stacy Myers, on August 28, 1991. They had two children, and Shane was blessed with his fourth child when he and Stacy adopted their grandson.



At the age of 25, a tragic vehicle accident resulted in Shane becoming paralyzed for the rest of his life. Despite his suffering, Shane did not allow the accident to impact his love for his family, sense of wonder, or loyalty to the Lord. He lived a life of compassion, adventure, and servitude. From the time he was a child, Shane had a gift for reaching the broken and weary. Whenever he could, he offered companionship, food, and housing to those in need. He enjoyed listening to music, reading, coloring while visiting with loved ones, having sleepovers with his youngest son, taking kids for rides in his lap, and collecting toys. When he passed, Shane had a museum-worthy collection of toys. He was delighted when a piece from his collection was chosen as the History Channel's TV Show American Pickers' "Pick of the Week".



Shane is preceded in death by his step-father, James Maness; grandfather, Douglas "Gran-Gran" Myers; great-grandmother, "Mama" Ethel Ferguson; great-grandfather, J.D. Ferguson; and great-aunt, Wilma Wilson.



Shane is joined in death by his beloved grandmother, Dorothy Warren, who passed on Friday, May 31, 2019. He had always feared living in a world without his grandmother, and thanks to the Lord's Grace, he never had to face that fear.



He is survived by his wife, Stacy Myers; mother, Sonia Maness; father, Terry Myers and his wife, Rebecca; daughter, Kala Myers; daughter, Allison Maeda and her husband, Atsushi; son, Damon Myers and his wife, Lissie; son, Jayden Myers; sister, Mandi Myers; grandchildren, Nina and Riku, Landon and Delilah; dearest friend, Lance Davis; uncles, Don Brown and Marlon Myers; nephew, Braden Jones; nieces, Kennedy Jones and Natali Harris; cousins, Scott Nichols and Jeffrey Lee; close friends, Rick Rainey and Anson McCarty; and numerous other family members and friends.



