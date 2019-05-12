ODESSA - Doyle W. Garrett, Sr.



Born in Gorman, TX, December 3, 1941 to the parents of Leonard Blanton Garrett and Grace Anderson Garrett. Doyle grew up in Odessa and lived most of his live there. He spent a few of those years in El Paso and Graham, TX. He was a jack of all trades. He had a trucking company, was a master plumber and in retirement escorted heavy loads. He loved growing big gardens, raising chickens and pigs, and fishing the Brazos River. He had a large family, lifelong friends. He is now at peace.



Doyle is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Grace Garrett; sister, Ouida Garrett Arnold; brother, Tommy Garrett; son, Doyle W. Garrett II and great grandson, Damien Garrett.



He is survived by his sister, Pat Garrett Ball of Kingsland, TX; daughter, Kristi Garrett of Odessa; sons, L.L. (Buddy) Garrett and wife, Sandra of Midland, Stephen (Rusty) Garrett of Graham, TX; daughter in law, Valerie Garrett of Odessa; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, and numerous extended family members.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.