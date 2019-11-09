|
ODESSA - Duane Glenn Adolf, age 83, of Odessa, TX, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after a six-month battle with cancer.
Duane was born on a Sunday, after church services, on May 10, 1936 to Frederick and Margaret Lancelot Slade Adolf in Beulah, North Dakota. The family moved to Newberg, Oregon when he was one year old.
Duane graduated from Newberg High in 1955. He joined the United States Air Force after graduation and was stationed in Iceland. Later he transferred to Holloman AFB, Alamogordo, New Mexico. After his tour of duty, he returned as a civil service employee for 20 years.
He married Mary Louise Mans Townsend on May 2, 1987 in Ruidoso, NM. He retired and lived in Bend, Oregon for five years. They moved to Odessa, Mary's hometown in 1992.
Duane is preceded in death by his stepson, Paul Swain Townsend (April 27, 2019).
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Mary; sister, Cheris Mae Cook of Forest Grove, Oregon and two nieces; step daughters, Cynthia Ann Townsend-Hunter and her husband, Floyd of New Mexico, Coystle Teresa Jordan and her husband, Daniel of Michigan; five grandchildren, Markie, Becky, Dana. Matthew and Kasey; four great granddaughters, Natasha, Allie, Audrey and Brynlee.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 9, 2019