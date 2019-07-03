ODESSA - Earl "Keith" Redmon passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Keith was born in Olney, Illinois on Jan 29, 1940 and was the only son to Dorothy and Earl Redmon. He moved around often as a child while his dad worked in the oilfields of West Texas. He graduated from Monahans High School. He married Mary Watts in 1961. They had three children Pam, Steve and Philip. After his father-in-law passed away in 1964, he took over ownership of Wattsburger #3 drive-in restaurant on 8th and West County Road in Odessa. He operated Wattsburger #3 for over 40 years and built lots of lasting friendships throughout those years. He has enjoyed living in Odessa all his adult life.



Keith was a past president of the local chapter of Shriners International and held leadership roles in the Chuck Wagon Gang, spending many years cooking and traveling. When his kids were young, he often spent his time on lake vacations with family and close friends making memories that lasted a lifetime. He loved bass fishing and enjoyed many years with friends on the golf course here in Odessa and numerous golfing vacations around the world. He was very proud of his two hole-in-ones. He was a Master Mason and was a 32nd degree Mason with over 50 years of service.



He and Mary have been involved members of Westminster Presbyterian Church for more than 15 years.



He is survived by his wife Mary of Odessa; three children Pam and husband David Botkin of Midland, Steve and wife Connie of Katy, and Philip of The Woodlands; 7 grandchildren Josh, Amy, Rachel, Paige, Brett, Kendall, and Keaton; and 5 great grandchildren, Kyler, Bevin, Lincoln, Chloie, and Brent.



Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 6801 E, I-20BL, Odessa, TX, with Reverend Ed William officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shriners International or Home Hospice, 619 N Grant, Suite 120. Odessa, TX 79761.



Extra thank you to his special caregiver Annie, the staff at Texas Oncology, and the compassionate hospice nurses at MCH.



Keith was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a very good friend to many. He will be deeply missed.



Published in Odessa American on July 3, 2019