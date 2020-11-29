1/1
Earnest Husbaand Jr.
1929 - 2020
ODESSA - Long time Odessan Earnest Husband Jr. born July 24, 1929 past away on November 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his brothers Paul and David Husband, sister Ida Jones and brother-n-laws Dick Woods and David Kobb and his son Joey Kobb.

Earnest is survived by his wife of 67 years Suzanne Rigsby Husband, son Michael and his wife Desi Husband, and daughters Vickie Taylor and Valerie Armendarez, grandchildren Michael and wife Vicky Husband with their two sons Xander and Charlie, Rayna Taylor and her daughters Meah and Lilly, Caleb Taylor, Earnie and wife MandyTerrell with one in the oven, Vickie and husband Aaron Creech and children Sophia and Daniel, Jessica and husband Freddy Young.

Earnest is also survived by sisters Wanda and husband Wally Blumn, Polly Woods, Paula and husband Richard Monse, and Matilda and husband Danny Brown and brother James and wife Mava Husband and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Earnest came to Odessa in 1951 after serving in the Marines in China and the South Pacific during World War II. He attended Kilgore College. Earnest worked for Gulf Oil before moving to General Tire where he served for 25 years as the Safety Engineer then at George Brothers as a Safety Engineer Consultant.

Earnest was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan after he saw the first game played when they were called the 'Dallas Texans'. He also supported all Odessa High sports and the band. He was also a longtime Booster Club and Band Booster Club member. Through out the years he also served in the Boy Scouts and 4-H.

Earnest was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and a friend to many. He was always willing to lend a hand to all, friend or stranger. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, December 1, 2020 at 10:30 am.

The family asks instead of flowers please send donations to the First Baptist Church building fund or the charity of your choice.

Published in Odessa American on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Memorial service
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
