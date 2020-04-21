|
|
ODESSA - Eddie Hernandez Palma, age 52, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born on Monday, October 23, 1967 in Odessa, TX to Raul Calderon Palma and Cruz (Hernandez) Palma.
Eddie was a loving, family oriented man that loved family gatherings. He always called to check on his children and grandchildren to make sure they were okay, as well as he cherished his girlfriend Vanessa Munoz and her children Alize, JoJo and Genesis very much. Eddie was also a huge supporter of the US Military and was very proud of his brother Jaime's service to our country. He would often go to St. Marys to light a candle and was a firm believer in prayer. In his free time, Eddie enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, listening to the oldies and every Saturday you could find him faithfully washing all of his cars as he enjoyed being outside.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his father: Raul Calderon Palma of Odessa; sons: Eddie Palma Jr. of Odessa and Joseph Palma of Roswell, NM; daughters: Valerie Palma and spouse Monica, Justine Nicholson and husband Adam, Angelica Franco and Alyssa Franco, all of Odessa; girlfriend: Vanessa Munoz and her children Alize, JoJo and Genesis; brothers: Saul Palma and wife Aida of Odessa, Jaime Palma and fiance Lorena of Redwood City, CA, Raul Palma of Odessa and Carlos Palma and wife Ida of Albuquerque, NM and sisters: Vilma Cueto and Shelly Cueto, both of Hobbs, NM; as well as 9 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Margie Garcia
Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Acres West 24 Hour Funeral Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at the Odessa Gardens II section of Ector County Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 21, 2020