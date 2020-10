ODESSA, TEXAS - Eddie Luna Lara, 53, of Odessa, Texas, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Midland, Texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 4pm Thursday October 29, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be on Tuesday November 03, 2020 at 9am at Ector Country Cemetery the Rosehilll Section Pastor: Eva Arevalo is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa, Texas.



