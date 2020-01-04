Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Fields


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Fields Obituary
MIDLAND - Edna Fields was born on January 12, 1937 in Limestone County, Texas to the

late Henry Archie and Idena Massey. Edna, known as Sweet in the

community, was the youngest of thirteen children.

At an early age she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and pursued

a spiritual path carved out by God himself. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Nathanial Norman, second husband James Fields,

and a total of thirteen siblings of which eleven survived: six brothers, Henry

Archie, Nemiah Archie, Ruffus Archie, Joseph Archie, EJ Archie, Babe Ruth

Archie and five sisters, Beatrice Jackson, Elnora Robinson, Ruby Archie, Inez

West and Idena Williams.

She was a 1957 graduate of Anderson High School in Mart, Texas and

furthered her education in Odessa, Texas where she earned a certificate at

Wilson Cosmetology School in 1958, accumulated 60 business credit hours

at Bishop College in Dallas, Texas, graduated with a Certified Nurse

Assistant (CNA) award at Odessa, College, and rounded off her educational

experience with certificates in Child Development and Heath Unit Services.

Her professional experience includes 10 years of service as a special

education teaching assistant with Ector County Independent School District,

and 5 years of service with Mobile Oil in Dallas, Texas. She dedicated 35

years of her life as an entrepreneur owning an operating one of the first

black owned hair salon in Midland, "Touch of Class Beauty Salon", a mobile

cosmetologist station with Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home, an Adult Foster

Home, "Edna's Adult Foster Home", a storage and community office space

rental site, "Fields Industrial Rental Services" as well as owning numerous

residential and commercial properties in Midland and Ector county.

She was recognized for her philanthropy and business expertise by the

United Negro College Fund and the Black Chamber of Commerce of the

Permian Basin in 2000 and 2007.

She was a good and faithful servant of the St. James Missionary Baptist

Church and served in many capacities until her health declined.

Edna is survived by her three children: two daughters, Shirley Jones

(Freddie) of Midland, Texas, Fonda Carpio of Odessa, Texas; one son Willie

McGee of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren: Dr. Katrieva Jones Munroe

(Presley), Willie McGee IV, Freddie Jones Jr.(Tevayan), Kirby McGee, Crystal

McGee, and Alexandria Carpio, and a host of great grandchildren nieces,

nephews, cousins and friends.

Edna's motto is, "You are never too old to learn! You must forever

educate yourself, because a MIND is a terrible thing to waste. "
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
Download Now