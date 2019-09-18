|
HOPE, ARKANSAS - Mrs. Edna M. "Maw" Reyenga, age 84 of Hope, Arkansas passed away, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at a local nursing home. Edna was born January 7, 1935 in Ashdown, Arkansas to Edgar and Ola McRoy Wills. She was a homemaker and a member of New Life Pentecostal Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edgar E. Reyenga, two sisters, Edean Moses, Marion Laffoon, and a grandchild Chase Brosh.
Survivors include three sons, Mike Reyenga wife Joyce of Odessa, TX, Jim Reyenga wife Debbie of Odessa, TX, Royce Reyenga wife Donna of Odessa, TX, a daughter, Sherrie D Satterwhite husband David of Hope, AR, three sisters, Kathryn Phelps of Hope, AR, Patsy Grooms husband LeRoy of Cotton Valley, LA, Gladys Brown husband Albert of Toledo Bend, LA, one brother-in-law, John Laffoon of White House, TX, eight grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main St. Hope, Arkansas 71801.
Funeral service will be 10:00am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest Funeral Home with Bro. Craig Adams and Matt Pagels officiating. Burial to follow at Snell Cemetery in Emmet, Arkansas. Arrangements are with BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel, Director. Online registry: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 18, 2019