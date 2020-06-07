EASTLAND - Edna R. Fullen, 78, of Eastland, TX, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Eastland. Edna was born in Mangum, OK to Hubert and Dorothy Rust on November 10, 1941. She married David R. Fullen on July 21, 1960 at Fairview Baptist Church in Levelland, TX. Edna was a nurse and loved caring for people. In her early years, she found a love for singing and later sang backup for Waylon Jennings. She loved fishing, hunting and being outdoors with her kids and grandkids. She loved loading up the grandkids and going "Saturday shopping" and finding garage sales around town. Christmas was her favorite time of the year, she loved having a house full of kids, grandkids and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her daughter Connie. She is survived by her husband David of 60 years; sons David (Bo) and Sherry Fullen, Gary and Karen Fullen; grandchildren, Chris Brooks, Patti Rowland, Charlee Davidson, Michelle Johnson, Elizabeth Floyd, Kacee Klein, Jessee Sullivan, Trey Whitefield, Katie Fullen, JR Fullen, 9 great grandkids, niece Ann Robertson and daughter Bre and many family and friends. Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 7, 2020.