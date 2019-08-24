|
MIDLAND - Eduardo Ramirez, 62, of Midland passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Midland with his family by his side. A Rosary service will be held 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens.
Eduardo was born on November 24, 1956 in Stanton, Texas to Eduardo and Margarita Ramirez. He was raised in Midland and graduated from Midland High School in 1975. He owned Ramirez Electric and was a Master Electrician for over 30 years. Eduardo was known as Ed or Lalo by everyone that knew him, never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He lived for and loved his daughters so much. Lalo was a member of San Juan Catholic Church, enjoyed spending time at the lake, late evening talks with his best friend Julia VanNatta, and of course working side by side with Ramon Martinez his employee of over 15 years. Lalo was a mess lol! So smart and witty, sarcastic, life of the party and always lived his life to the fullest. Everywhere he went he had his lemon salt in one hand and his scratch off tickets in the other. His beautiful smile and fun filled energy will be greatly missed but comfort is left knowing he is no longer in pain.
He has four daughters, his first born; Margaret from his first marriage and from his second marriage, three daughters, twins Genoveva and Yalissa and then the baby, Samantha. He is survived by his daughters Margaret Galvan and husband David; Genoveva Ortiz and husband Saul; Yalissa Ramirez (Michaela) Ramirez; and Samantha Ramirez, sister Irma Arsiaga and husband Luis, sister Martha Ramirez, Bertha Ramirez, Blanca Ramos and husband Jesse, and sister Maria Elena Galindo and husband Obed, granddaughters Delicia, Olivia, Emilia, Maya and Violeta.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eduardo and Margarita Ramirez.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards his nurses at Midland Memorial Mitzi Fortin, Jennifer Scaffe, Mikayla Lara, Jessi Ortiz and McConnell Olivier.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 24, 2019