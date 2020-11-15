11/09/2020 - Our precious Mother, Eduvijes "Vickie" Tavarez Urias, gained her wings Nov. 9 2020 at age of 81 at home in Coupland, TX. Mom loved to love people. Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse, Eph. 4:32 "And be kind & compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She was preceded in death by her loving husband Eulalio "Lalo" Urias 1/10/17, son Noe Urias 4/12/88, parents Blas Sr. and Stefana Tavarez, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.



All who knew her loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and her never ending love for them.



She is survived by 5 Children, 10 Grand Children, 9 Great-Grand Children, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren and 5 Sisters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store