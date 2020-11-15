Condolences to the Urias and Tavarez Family members; as, your “hearts are heavy and feel the loss of several loved ones this past year.”



Vickie was an “icon,” to state the least in her own “design by God.” Vickie had a “true Servant's heart for her Catholic Church Community (Odessa and Austin area); and, enjoyed working hard for the ‘holy grounds.’” Vickie was best known for her “Aguas Dulces Frescas” and helping her husband with the “Pit BBQ.” They worked all week and weekend to help the Church raise funds here in Odessa and I am most certain in their new Church Community (hard and heavy work).



I do not know where to start and if I could ever end (speak of her wonderful disposition and kind heart); as, I feel her “loss to be serile in my personal life.” I always had “fun,” even up to the past years (not necessarily vicariouslyI would double-dare the kids to have her “dance the Raspa with her Sister Elia (I knew the Band at the Jamica and wanted them to see them dance the Raspa)” at a Church Jamica in Taylor or anywhere)!!



I spent many Holidays with the Urias, after my +Parents passed; and, many weekends with the family when I lived in Austin.



Around this time of the year, the Urias/Tavarez Families were planning a Wedding or Anniversary; and, nostalgia has me thinking of her own Anniversary Celebration years ago. Though, we know, that this is the “real ‘Banquet’ that she lived for and that Jesus Christ had planned out for her in his timing and design.”





Christine (Christina) Hernandez

Friend