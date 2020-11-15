1/
Eduvijes "Vickie" Urias
1939 - 2020
11/09/2020 - Our precious Mother, Eduvijes "Vickie" Tavarez Urias, gained her wings Nov. 9 2020 at age of 81 at home in Coupland, TX. Mom loved to love people. Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse, Eph. 4:32 "And be kind & compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." She was preceded in death by her loving husband Eulalio "Lalo" Urias 1/10/17, son Noe Urias 4/12/88, parents Blas Sr. and Stefana Tavarez, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

All who knew her loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and her never ending love for them.

She is survived by 5 Children, 10 Grand Children, 9 Great-Grand Children, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren and 5 Sisters.

Published in Odessa American on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Providence Funeral Home - Taylor
807 Carlos Parker Blvd., NW
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 352-5909
November 12, 2020
Condolences to the Urias and Tavarez Family members; as, your “hearts are heavy and feel the loss of several loved ones this past year.”

Vickie was an “icon,” to state the least in her own “design by God.” Vickie had a “true Servant's heart for her Catholic Church Community (Odessa and Austin area); and, enjoyed working hard for the ‘holy grounds.’” Vickie was best known for her “Aguas Dulces Frescas” and helping her husband with the “Pit BBQ.” They worked all week and weekend to help the Church raise funds here in Odessa and I am most certain in their new Church Community (hard and heavy work).

I do not know where to start and if I could ever end (speak of her wonderful disposition and kind heart); as, I feel her “loss to be serile in my personal life.” I always had “fun,” even up to the past years (not necessarily vicariouslyI would double-dare the kids to have her “dance the Raspa with her Sister Elia (I knew the Band at the Jamica and wanted them to see them dance the Raspa)” at a Church Jamica in Taylor or anywhere)!!

I spent many Holidays with the Urias, after my +Parents passed; and, many weekends with the family when I lived in Austin.

Around this time of the year, the Urias/Tavarez Families were planning a Wedding or Anniversary; and, nostalgia has me thinking of her own Anniversary Celebration years ago. Though, we know, that this is the “real ‘Banquet’ that she lived for and that Jesus Christ had planned out for her in his timing and design.”

Christine (Christina) Hernandez
Friend
November 11, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Luis Morales
