ODESSA - Edward O Ornelas, 71, of Odessa, passed away on May 23, 2019 in Odessa.



Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Martinez Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory.



Edward was born in Big Spring to Serapio and Santiaga Ornelas on July 6, 1947.



He married Rosa Granados on February 6,1969 in Odessa,Texas. He earned his GED from Odessa College. He retired from Compressor Systems Inc. He was an avid fisherman and an amazing husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend.



Edward is preceded in death by his parents Serapio and Santiaga "Chaga" Ornelas and his three brothers Carlos, Arturo and Gilbert Ornelas.



Edward is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosa Ornelas and his children Steve Edward and Irene Ornelas, Isabel and Christina Ornelas, Auden and Linda Ornelas Nunez, Isidro and Rachel Ornelas Galvan and Jeremy Ornelas, his brother, Max Ornelas and sister, Mary Gonzalez ,both of Roswell, N.M. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Eric Ornelas, Ryan Ornelas, Auden Nunez, Isidro Galvan, Joshua Gardea and Piedad Rodriguez.



The family of Edward Ornelas wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Li , Dr. Wong, Dr. Stockbridge, Dr. Brashir and the staff at Desert Milagro along with Home Hospice and Saint Joseph's Catholic Church. Our deepest appreciation is for our mother, Rosa Ornelas, who was the most loving wife and dedicated caregiver to our father. Published in Odessa American on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary