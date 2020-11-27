1/1
Edwin Abraham Shipman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Edwin "Ed" Shipman passed away November 20,2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Slaton, Texas November 18, 1931 to Roy Lee and Audra Fay Shipman. He was the oldest of six children. He was raised in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated From Lubbock High School and Texas Tech. He received a PHD from the University of Colorado.

He served two years in the U.S Air force at Holloman air base in New Mexico. After 5 years in the Reserves, he retired as a Major. He was a teacher and coach at Lincoln Junior High in Abilene, Texas. He moved to Gardendale, Texas when he took a position at Odessa College as a Counselor. Later he became the Director of Off campus classes for Odessa College.He retired in 1995.

He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and other sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his youngest brother, Mike Shipman, His sisters; Myrna Haney, Mivan Woodfin and husband Lloyd and their daughter Jaree Woodfin

He is survived by his brother Royce Shipman of Clinton, Mississippi, his sister Veneta Herrington of Odessa, Texas and husband Melvin Ray, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Star Hospice and Orchard Park Memory Care.

No services are scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
4635 Oakwood Drive
Odessa, TX 79761
4323687191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved