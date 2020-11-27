ODESSA - Edwin "Ed" Shipman passed away November 20,2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Slaton, Texas November 18, 1931 to Roy Lee and Audra Fay Shipman. He was the oldest of six children. He was raised in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated From Lubbock High School and Texas Tech. He received a PHD from the University of Colorado.He served two years in the U.S Air force at Holloman air base in New Mexico. After 5 years in the Reserves, he retired as a Major. He was a teacher and coach at Lincoln Junior High in Abilene, Texas. He moved to Gardendale, Texas when he took a position at Odessa College as a Counselor. Later he became the Director of Off campus classes for Odessa College.He retired in 1995.He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and other sports.He was preceded in death by his parents, his youngest brother, Mike Shipman, His sisters; Myrna Haney, Mivan Woodfin and husband Lloyd and their daughter Jaree WoodfinHe is survived by his brother Royce Shipman of Clinton, Mississippi, his sister Veneta Herrington of Odessa, Texas and husband Melvin Ray, and numerous nieces and nephews.Special thanks to Star Hospice and Orchard Park Memory Care.No services are scheduled.