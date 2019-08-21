|
|
ODESSA - Efrain Ramirez of Odessa, Texas went to be with our Lord Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 88.
Efrain was born in Ozona, Texas March 9, 1931. He was married to Rita Sally Ramirez October 18, 1962.
Efrain is a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his sister, Mary Conlon; children, Efrain E. Ramirez and Sally Pool; grandchildren Gary McMillan Jr, Rita Shelby McMillan, Miranda Danielle Ramirez and Jeremy Wayne Hild; great grandchildren Jeremy Hild Jr. and Abigail Viviann McMillan.
In 1947, his family moved to Odessa and established Ramirez & Son's Boot Shop. Efrain started working at the shop at age 16 helping his father until he eventually became the owner. He never missed a day of work and loved every moment of it. He was known for his custom-made boots, shoe and saddle repair, and restoring leather bound family bibles. His attention to detail and craftsmanship has sustained the family business with a reputation for quality and customer service that set a precedent for boot shops in the local area.
Furthermore, Efrain was known for his belief in Christ, which was evident by a lifestyle that illustrated peace and grace. He served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, committee member and faithful member of several Odessa churches. He never met a stranger and never forgot a face. As his children often say "Everyone loves dad"
A celebration of Efrain will be held at Crescent Park Baptist Church, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00pm. Visitation with the family will be at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home, Friday, August 23 from 6:00PM- 8:00PM.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 21, 2019