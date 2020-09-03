LUBBOCK - Efrayn Gonzalez, age 34, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1986 in Odessa, TX to Dulces and Reyes (Leyva) Gonzalez.
Efrayn was a wonderful and dedicated husband, father, son, uncle and friend. He always enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was vacationing or riding four-wheeler at the Sandhills. In his free time, you could find him cruising his Harley or Corvette.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 19 years: Erika Vizcaino Gonzalez; sons: Efrayn and; daughters: Brisaly, Ariannaly and Julieanna Gonzalez; parents: Dulce and Reyes; maternal grandparents: Margarito Leyva and Eduviges Villa; brothers: Arnold, Xavier and Josue Gonzalez; nieces: Alaina, Jazlynn and Kay-Lee Gonzalez and nephews: Oscar, Isaiah and Ethan Gonzalez.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Vicente Gonzalez and Ana Maria Ortalejo; aunt: Martha Leyva; cousin: Hector Vicente Gonzalez.
Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
