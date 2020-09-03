1/1
Efrayn Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Efrayn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUBBOCK - Efrayn Gonzalez, age 34, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1986 in Odessa, TX to Dulces and Reyes (Leyva) Gonzalez.

Efrayn was a wonderful and dedicated husband, father, son, uncle and friend. He always enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was vacationing or riding four-wheeler at the Sandhills. In his free time, you could find him cruising his Harley or Corvette.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 19 years: Erika Vizcaino Gonzalez; sons: Efrayn and; daughters: Brisaly, Ariannaly and Julieanna Gonzalez; parents: Dulce and Reyes; maternal grandparents: Margarito Leyva and Eduviges Villa; brothers: Arnold, Xavier and Josue Gonzalez; nieces: Alaina, Jazlynn and Kay-Lee Gonzalez and nephews: Oscar, Isaiah and Ethan Gonzalez.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Vicente Gonzalez and Ana Maria Ortalejo; aunt: Martha Leyva; cousin: Hector Vicente Gonzalez.

Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved