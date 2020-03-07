Home

Eileen JoAnne (Thompson) Fields


1937 - 2020
Eileen JoAnne (Thompson) Fields Obituary
ABILENE - Eileen JoAnne Fields, age 83, passed from her Earthly home to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Abilene.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a later time.

Eileen was born on January 14, 1937 in Twin Valley, Minnesota to Knute and Minnie (Lien) Thompson, and was the youngest of 10 children. She met the man she was to marry, Clarence Lee "C.L." when she was working as an LVN, and he was injured while bringing a family member to the hospital and was brought into her care. She wasn't smitten at first, but soon was won over and they married in June 1956 in Twin Valley.

They moved to Texas, and began having their children, and she became devoted to her family and community. Over the years, she spent her time doing things for her children and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, was a big part of the Winkler County 4-H program, and was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Kermit. She fed many people over the years, and in later years cared for the people on her block in the same way. She even assisted the Hospice nurses on her block as her neighbors were in their care. She had a servant's heart, and was a fun-loving, Christian woman who loved her grandbabies and great-grandbabies and Jesus. She also loved to dance, watch and shop on QVC, and watching Dr. Charles Stanley, Wheel of Fortune and Gunsmoke.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence Lee "C.L." Fields, daughter Rhonda Jean Johnson, and nine brothers and sisters.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her children Brenda Spencer, Doug Fields and wife DeAnna, Donna Canales and husband Evaristo Canales, Jr., Jay Fields, and Angela Williams; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jim Purpura, Wesley Court, and Lyndale Memory Care for their tireless efforts in caring for Eileen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice organization of your choice.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 7, 2020
