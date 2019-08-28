|
LUBBOCK - 03/10/15 - 08/21/19
Elaina Cruz Perales, 4, of Odessa, entered the Garden of Heaven, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Lubbock, TX with her family by her side.
Daddy's little girl...
Her Mother's daughter...
Elaina had a short, but impactful life.
She was a loving, confident, strong willed soul who was undeniably beautiful from the inside out. Entering every room like a whirl-wind, she displayed her infectious energy and love for life. Baking cakes for daddy and learning how to garden with mom are just a few of the endless highlights that outlined the precious moments of her life. Elaina, the youngest of four siblings, spent most of her days as the "bigger boss" of her Sissy, A'keena and Bubby ruling the house and telling them what to do while being the light in their life. Amongst her favorite things, Elaina loved spending time at Gammy and Grandpa's aka "cutie patootie old man" house having sleepovers and testing Grandpa's patience by seeing how long she could stay outdoors (oh, how she loved the outdoors). She loved school and her teachers at Austin Montessori. She loved to sing, she loved to dance, she sparkled like glitter in the light and in everyone's eyes she was a Star. She loved to squeeze tight and didn't miss an I love you. She loved her stuffed animals, muddy puddles, her strawberry pediasure and noodles.
The abundance of love that she received and gave did not end on that day... for she has gifted 3 beautiful souls the gift of life as a donor.
Elaina lived a life with purpose EVERYDAY.
Elaina is survived by her mother and father, Armida and Eric Perales of Odessa, TX;
Siblings, Autumn, Khalina, and Phillip Perales of Midland, TX; Grandparents, Carmen and Rick Ramirez of Odessa and Cecilia and Felipe Perales of Midland, TX. Her loving uncles and aunts, cousins and friends.
Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, August 28, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, August 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton's Catholic Church with Father Timothy Hayter officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Michael Perales, Andrew Ramirez, Anthony Mata, Jesse Bersoza
The Perales & Ramirez family would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness during this difficult time. A special thank you to LifeGift and UMC pediatric intensive care for your care and support.
"The God we serve is an Amazing God and he has a perfect plan. Even though we cannot see it during this time, it is a plan that we trust."
