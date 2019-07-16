ODESSA - Elaine Parker Wilhelm, age 88, of Odessa, TX, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Odessa.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim Owen officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Elaine was born October 27,1930 to Verner and Gladys Parker in Shattuck, Oklahoma. Elaine married Wallace Wilhelm on October 9, 1972 in Odessa. She graduated from Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX. She worked as a Job Placement Specialist for the Texas Employment Commission for 25 years. She was involved in the Garden Club, YMCA, and her church, but most important of all was family. Elaine was a loving, caring, thoughtful, elegant, generous, kind woman who was loved by all. Her legacy will live on forever in all of us.



Elaine is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wallace Wilhelm; son, Bogan Caldwell and her granddaughter Katy Caldwell.



She is survived by her two children, Kimberly Fahrnkopf and her husband, Jim and Tom Caldwell; sisters, Dolphia Blocker, Marilyn Sullivan, Shirley Robinson, Janice Smith; brother, Deryl Parker; grandchildren, Jason Caldwell and wife, Tracy, Aleah Stocker and husband, George, Josh Caldwell and wife, Valerie, Jake Caldwell, Clint Caldwell and Chris Caldwell; great grandchildren, Jason Caldwell, Jr., Morgan Caldwell, Parker Caldwell, Allison Caldwell, Madison Caldwell, Alyssa Caldwell, Padon Caldwell, CJ Goltl, and Presley Goltl and one great great grandchild, McKenna Caldwell.



Pallbearers will be Jason Caldwell, Sr., Jason Caldwell, Jr., Josh Caldwell, Jake Caldwell, Clint Caldwell and Steven Redwine.



Memorials may be given to the Audubon Society or a .



Published in Odessa American on July 16, 2019