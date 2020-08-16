ODESSA - Elaine Wofford, 69, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Mike Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Elaine Wofford was born in Henrietta, Texas to Adam and Sue Klein on December 31, 1950. She went to school at Permian High School, and she graduated from UTPB. Elaine owned the Purr-fect Stitch for over 10 years. She was involved in the Odessa Boys and Girls Club and the ECISD elementary cheerleading program. Elaine received a masters in English and BA in psychology from UTPB. Elaine Wofford is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Sue Klein; and brothers, Alfred Klein and Larry Klein. Elaine is survived by daughter, Alice and son-in-law, Chris Jackson; son, Alan Wofford and daughter-in-law, Kat Rios; daughter, Katherine Wofford; daughter, Angela Wofford; brother, Dwayne Klein and his wife, Kayla; brother, Jerry Klein and his wife, JoAnna; sister, Alice Payne and her husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Michael Allen, Krista Wofford, Cori Allen, Kelsey Wofford, Stormy Wofford, Timothy Wofford, and Taylor Wofford; great grandchildren, Bay Wofford, Allison Gragg, Kinsley Salmon, and Madelyn Gragg. Pallbearers will be Anthony Klein, Neil Childs, Jerry Klein II, Gene Payne, Chad Klein, Cody Klein, Michael Klein, Casey Klein, Don Payne, and Jon Payne. The family of Elaine Wofford wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Thahir Farzan, Dr. Pankaj Khandelwal, Stormy Pittman; MCH nurses, Tracy and Lucy; all the nurses at Texas Oncology Odessa, and Linda of Star Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
