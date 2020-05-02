ODESSA, TX - On April 28, 2020, Eldon Ray Waters, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 87. Ray was born on June 18, 1932 in Albany, Texas to Olan Eldon Waters and Ruby Leona (McCain) Waters. He married Betty Ann Jumper on June 10, 1955 in Big Spring, Texas.



Ray joined the U.S. Navy in 1950, and served as an Airman in Patrol Squadron 50. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He received his Bachelor of Science degree, with a major in geology, from Texas Tech University in 1958. Ray worked for El Paso Products in Odessa Texas for more than 20 years. After retiring, he worked as a crossing guard for the Ector County Independent School District. He loved taking care of the children who crossed Dixie Blvd. on their way to and from school.



Ray and Betty were very active in their church - first at St. Paul Presbyterian Church and later at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. He and his wife Betty never missed a church softball game, and were avid sports fans.



Ray loved to go camping and fishing with his family in the Conejos Valley in Colorado, and they took yearly summer trips beginning in the 1960s. Most of the family continues to take vacations there every year. He also enjoyed exploring caves and looking for arrowheads, fossils, and unusual rocks; and the family spent many weekends exploring fields in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.



Ray and Betty did everything together. Where you saw Ray, you were sure to see Betty. They were bound together by unwavering love for each other and their family. Together they showed their daughters by example how to be respectful, responsible, confident, and caring people.



Ray was Papa to his grandkids. Papa was always there for his family, helping with things like re-shingling a granddaughter's roof, teaching somehow to drive stick shift, ride a bike, and enjoyed helping them pick blackberries, pecans, and plums that he grew. The grandkids spent a good part of every summer swimming in Ray and Betty's pool. The pool was old, and took a lot of work, but Ray would diligently take the time to keep it working just for them, and he was eager to show the grandkids how to test the pool and add chemicals.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty; an infant son, Melvin Christopher Waters; his brother Glenn Waters; and a sister, Gracie Waters Martin.



Ray is survived by his four daughters Melanie (Johnny) Willis of Stanton; Theresa (Steve) Christopher of Brownwood; Charlotte (Ivan) Devitt of Las Vegas, NV; and Sharon (Mike) Turner of Odessa; grandchildren Angie (Corey) Payne, Stephanie (John) McSpadden, Jessicah (Matt) Ledford, Sarah (Craig) Sorensen, Whitney (Benjamin) Kweskin, Bryan (Claire) Turner, Brittni Raymond (fiance Andrew Porter), and Brandon (Kayla) Turner; 18 great grandchildren, sisters Frances (Charles) McAfee of Moran, Texas; Freda DeLoach of Danbury, Texas; Mary (Don) Pioterek of Alvin Texas; and Barbara (Johnny) Griffin of McAlester, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to the staff of Midland Medical Lodge and to the angels in the form of nurses at Midland Memorial Hospital for their loving care and comfort while the family could not be near. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Midland.



A Visitation will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Gardens.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store