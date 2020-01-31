|
ODESSA, TEXAS - Elfida G. Leyva 71, of Odessa, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence in Odessa, TX.
Viewing will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9AM to 9PM with a prayer service starting at 7pm. Friday January 31, 2020 from 9AM to 9PM with a Rosary at 7PM.
Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 at Impact City Church (914 N. Texas Ave. Odessa, Texas 79761) with Pastor Ralph Emerson officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery Odessa ll Section. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory.
Elfida was born in Monahans, TX to Francisco and Dominga Sanchez on May 18, 1948. She attended school in Odessa. She married Guillermo H. Leyva on August 20, 1975 in El Paso, TX.
Elfida enjoyed bringing joy and happiness to everyone she had contact with. She loved scratching Lottery Tickets, but her pride and joy was spending time with her grand children and great grandchildren. Elfida was a hoarder of lots of stuff. Therefore, she left a heck of a lot of stuff to her daughters and sons who have no idea what to do with it. We can tell you if there is one thing, she has taught us, is how to get through our troubles. She faced some hard times but if you knew her, you know she never gave up and she never showed it. She was the strongest woman we know, and she will be greatly be missed.
Elfida is preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Dominga Sanchez, brothers Joe Sanchez and Pablo Gomez; daughter Lisa M. Garcia, one grandchild Baby Guel, and one great grandchild Baby Ramos.
Elfida is survived by her husband Guillermo H. Leyva, her children Mary Ann Garcia, Oscar Hernandez, Jr. (Amanda), Sandra Guel (Fernando), Guillermo (Willie) Leyva, Jr. (Ana Alicia), and Jeremy Ray Leyva; 8 sisters, 3 brothers, 15 grand children and 16 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Oscar Hernandez, Willie Leyva, Jeremy Leyva, Joe Luis Garcia, Fernando Guel, and Kevin Hernandez. Honorary pallbearer KJ Ellis.
Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks. We love y'all.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 31, 2020