ODESSA - Elfriede Walters, 89, of Odessa, passed away on December 26, 2019 in Odessa.
Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Elfriede was born in Germany to Wilhelm and Bertha Franks on October 21, 1930. She married Virgil on December 18, 1948 in Bad Hamburg V.D.H. She was a housewife and was involved in .
Elfriede is preceded in death by Virgil Walters.
Elfriede is survived by her sons Lemual Walters and his wife Kathie of Odessa and Virgil Walters Jr. and his wife Sonja of Austin, her niece Monica Knapp of Germany and 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 29, 2019