ODESSA - Eligio G. Armendariz , 51, of Odessa, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Perches Funeral Homes. Visitation will be Saturday, 9/28 from 11 am - 9 pm , Sunday 9/29 from 9 am - 9 pm & Monday 9/30 Funeral Service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery at 2 pm Pastor Moises Sanchez is officiating. Arrangements are by La Paz Perches Funeral Homes of Odessa.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 27, 2019