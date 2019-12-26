|
MIDLAND - Elijio Reyes Hernandez, age 81, of Odessa, Texas passed away December 8, 2019 in Midland, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel with Scott Dupont officiating.
Elijio was born in Alpine to Elauterio Hernandez and Ostolia Hernandez on October 21, 1938. He attended Alpine High School and later graduated from Sul Ross State University. He married Olga Vasquez in Marfa on June 5, 1976. Elijio taught and coached at El Paso, Fabens and San Antonio. When the family moved to Odessa, he taught at Hood Junior High and Odessa High School.
He is survived by his wife, Olga Hernandez and five children: Yvette Marie Seltz and her husband Greg, Yvonne Lila Walters and her husband Max, Monique Hall and her husband Stephen, Jacqueline Dupont and her husband Scott, Elijio Hernandez Jr. and her his wife Farrah and six grandchildren: Devin, Jenna, Coda, Jonah, Demi, Sadie and many loved nieces and nephews.
Elijio's family wishes to thank Dr. Bassett, Dr. Tejada, the nursing staff, Brother Bob and the many other employees of Midland Memorial Hospital.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 26, 2019