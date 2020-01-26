|
ODESSA - Eliseo (Cheo) Najera passed away in Odessa Texas at the age of 83 years old. He was born in Alpine, TX on January 28, 1935. He was called to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Helen Najera. Eliseo loved to spend time with his family and staying active in the community. He enjoyed attending church services.
Eliseo is survived by his children Martin Najera, Carolyn Galindo (Ismael Galindo), and Eliseo Najera Jr. from Odessa, TX; Dolly Dutchover from Albuquerque, NM; and Diana Wolfrum (Michael Wolfrum) from San Angelo, TX. Grandchildren: Randy Galindo (Grasie Galindo), Francisco Dutchover, Amy Galindo (Travis Ralston), Joshua Najera, Tiffany Payne (Robert Payne), Crystal Najera, Linda Dutchover (Joseph Sandoval), Yvonne Najera and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister and brothers: Mary Fernandez from San Antonio, TX; Adolfo Najera from Odessa, TX and Raul Najera Sr. from Amarillo, TX. He had numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo Najera and Romula Avalos Najera from Alpine, Tx; brothers, Jesus (Chuy) Najera and John Najera from San Antonio, TX; and grandson Danny Ortiz Jr. from Odessa, TX.
Visitation will be Sunday 12pm to 9pm and Monday 8am to 9pm
A funeral is scheduled for 1 pm Tuesday January 28, 2020 in Odessa, TX at Odessa Funeral Home 1700 N. Jackson Ave. With a reception to follow at Paul Slater Park 1001 W. 38th St. Pastor Ernest Florez will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Eliseo's life . In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Odessa Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to Legacy.com. The family would like to thank Doctor Ortega and Interim Healthcare and Home care Hospice: Community Liaison Gerardo Arzate and Nurse Stephanie Mesa for their dedication and support.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 26, 2020