ODESSA - Elizabeth Fay Pon, 64, of Rockport, TX, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Odessa Regional Medical Center.Fay was born January 9, 1956 to Willie "Mack" and Dorothy McConnell in Dallas, TX. She lived in Rockport for many years, as a homemaker, enjoying the sands and endless water.She was a loving, sweet, kind and free spirit that loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids with all her heart. She enjoyed cooking and cleaning and being around family and friends. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie "Mack" and Dorothy; her four brothers, Michael, Mark, Floyd and Lloyd McConnell; grandson, Adrian Tapia; and ex-husband, Larry Pon Sr.She is survived by her three daughters; Michelle Alvarez of Seagoville; Misty Garza and husband, Herman of Odessa; Krystle Ritchey of Odessa; one son, Larry Pon Jr. and wife, Emily of Corpus Christi; one sister, Linda Diane Wornkey; and her love for over fifteen years, Wade Sorensen of Rockport.Sixteen grandchildren; Omar Tapia and Veronica Alvarez of Seagoville; Armand Villalobos, Arielle Quiroz, Kaylen Garza, Zachary Garza, Matthew Garza and Nathan Levario of Odessa; Rachel and Tanner Gaskin of Killeen; Larry III, Katherine and Xavier of Corpus Christi; Noah Pon, Lukas Rives and Abigail Ritchey of Odessa.Seven greatgrandchildren; Allison Martinez, Liannet Tapia, Layla Tapia and Liam Tapia of Seagoville; Zayne Guerrero, Aubrielle Perez and Jaidyn Perez of Odessa; and numerous family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Funeral Services are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Funeral Garden.