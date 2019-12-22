|
ODESSA - Elizabeth N. Koonce passed away in Odessa, Texas on December 10, 2019.
Elizabeth married Lean Koonce on Jan 23, 1949 in Carthage, Texas. She worked for Exxon Mobil for many years as an administrative assistance. She had a passion for dogs especially her pug Charlie who she deeply cared for.
She survived by her cousins Royce Gene Stevens and wife Patricia of Jourdanton, Tx, Cousins James Earl Stevens and Inga of Bandera, Tx, Trecia Roberts and husband Tom of Austin, Tx, Ronnie Stevens and wife Debra of Gladewater, Tx, Melesia of Gladwater, Tx, and Henry Stevens and wife Cecile of Mission, Tx. Close friends Pat Edmonson and husband Frank of Odessa, Tx, Betty Tisdale of Midland, Tx and longtime care giver Mary Lou Gomez of Odessa. A Special thanks to Nurses Unlimited Judy, Mary, and Robin for the care and help they administered.
Services are Pending and will be held in Carthage, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 22, 2019