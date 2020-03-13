|
|
ODESSA - Elizabeth "June" Storey, 83, of Odessa, TX, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Odessa, TX. June was born in San Angelo, TX to Frank and Dorothy Midgley on February 16, 1937. She went to school at Ballinger, TX. She met her future husband, Robert Louis Storey, at Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, TX, while visiting her aunt who was a civilian employee there. They married in Silver, TX on June 2, 1953. She was 16 and he 21. They were married until his passing on May 16, 2008. She was homemaker. June is preceded in death by her husband Robert Louis Storey, father and mother, Frank and Dorothy Midgley, and older brother, Carl Midgley. She is survived by son, Robert Wayne Storey and wife Lesley, son, Carl Alan Storey and wife Ginger, sister, Pat Buckle, sister, Linda Belmont and grandchildren, Dillon, Ethan, Stephanie, Christopher and Joshua. Her funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa.Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 13, 2020