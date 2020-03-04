Home

Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
MIDLAND - Elizabeth Wright, 57 of Midland, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Viewing will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with rosary starting at 7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel; 2508 N. Big Spring ST., Midland, TX. A funeral service is set for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00am also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Pecos, Texas.

She is survived by her three sons, William C. Wright and Zachary Jacob Trujillo Bitolas both of Odessa, TX and Jose Isaac Delgado of Midland, TX; two daughters, Amanda Mata of Killeen, TX and Maria Aurelia Jurado of Dumas, TX; two brothers, Arturo Mendoza of Sanderson, TX and Manuel Monnie Mendoza of Odessa, TX; two sisters, Blanca Lozano of San Antonio, TX and Norma Wright of Dallas, TX; and numerous grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 4, 2020
