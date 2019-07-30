|
OKLAHOMA CITY - Ella Mae Thames went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 27, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was born in Mingo, OK to Paul Elmer Privette and Mrytle Louise (Inman). She was a long time member of Crescent Park Baptist Church in Odessa. Ella Mae was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna; and son Phillip. She is survived by her sons, David F. Thames and wife Pamela of OKC, Darrell Thames and wife Tawanna of Amarillo, TX; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the . Visitation will be 1-8 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Buchanan Funeral Service. Service to celebrate her life will be 10am, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service with burial at 2 pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, OK.
Published in Odessa American on July 30, 2019