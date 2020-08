Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDLAND - Elousie "Edie" (Vines) White, 81, of Midland, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Midland. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. August 29, 2020, at Living Way Foursquare Church. Arrangements are by AMERICAN HERITAGE CEMETERY/FUNERAL HOME/CREMATORY of Midland .



