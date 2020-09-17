1/1
Elsie K. Partridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Elsie K. Partridge age 94 went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2020.

She enjoyed her family, reading, painting and being involved in the Iris society.

She met the love of her life in the army at Fort Lee, Virginia. Married June 5, 1953 then moved to Odessa, TX

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rex E Partridge 3 sons John D Partridge, Rex E Partridge Jr. and Steven C. Partridge.

Elsie is survived by 3 Daughters Kathy Walls (Roy) of Odessa, Karen Ervin of Odessa and Mary Shahan (Raymond) of Alamosa,CO.

3 Grandchildren Lori Suffield (Joe), David Walls (Dawn) Connie Hunt (Troy)

7 Great grandchildren Rhiannon Cueto (Nick), Delaney, and Taren Suffield, Troy Hunt, Andrew (Nicole), Brook and Kaitlyn Walls, 1 Great great grandchild

Special thanks to Michelle, Carol and the CNAs and staff at Home Hospice.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 6pm - 8PM at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St Mary's Church, 612 E 18th St, Odessa TX.

Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
4323320991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved