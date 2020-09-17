ODESSA - Elsie K. Partridge age 94 went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2020.



She enjoyed her family, reading, painting and being involved in the Iris society.



She met the love of her life in the army at Fort Lee, Virginia. Married June 5, 1953 then moved to Odessa, TX



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rex E Partridge 3 sons John D Partridge, Rex E Partridge Jr. and Steven C. Partridge.



Elsie is survived by 3 Daughters Kathy Walls (Roy) of Odessa, Karen Ervin of Odessa and Mary Shahan (Raymond) of Alamosa,CO.



3 Grandchildren Lori Suffield (Joe), David Walls (Dawn) Connie Hunt (Troy)



7 Great grandchildren Rhiannon Cueto (Nick), Delaney, and Taren Suffield, Troy Hunt, Andrew (Nicole), Brook and Kaitlyn Walls, 1 Great great grandchild



Special thanks to Michelle, Carol and the CNAs and staff at Home Hospice.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 6pm - 8PM at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home.



Funeral service is scheduled for 2 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St Mary's Church, 612 E 18th St, Odessa TX.



Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store