LUBBOCK - Elsie Ruth (Graham) Randall, age 91 of Lubbock, passed away February 6, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, February 13th at First Christian Church of Albany. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 13th at First Christian Church of Albany with Brad McBee officiating. Interment will follow in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.
Elsie Ruth (Graham) Randall was born February 9, 1928 in Seminole, Oklahoma to Burl Morgan Graham and Elsya Augusta (Manigold) Graham. After graduation from Pampa High School, Pampa, Texas, she went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from Phillips University, Enid, Oklahoma. On November 26, 1947, Elsie married Leadore Ira Randall in Enid, Oklahoma. Elsie was a talented musician. She played the organ for Bethany Christian Church in Odessa, TX for many years. After she and Lea retired to Breckenridge, TX, Elsie played the organ for the First Christian Church there as well. They traveled the United States in their motor home, stopping to visit relatives and friends on every trip. They also traveled to foreign countries including England, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan. Elsie Ruth wrote poetry and music, often made Lea stop by the side of the road to pick wildflowers to press, crocheted dresses for every little girl in the family. She worked the crossword puzzle and the cryptograms in the newspaper daily, loved her family and was delighted when anyone came to visit. She sent birthday cards to EVERYONE, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers, in-laws, and friends; no one's birthday was forgotten. Every person who knew her felt as if they were her favorite. Elsie Ruth loved the graceful elegant beauty of swans. She had an extensive collection of them. She also enjoyed bowling, water aerobics and quilting. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; and two brothers, Burl Morgan Graham, Jr and David Graham.
Mrs. Randall is survived by three daughters, Ramona Lynn Ruebush and husband David of Lubbock, Rebecca Lee Reynolds and husband Robert of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Robin Lynette Maples and husband Tom of Las Cruces, New Mexico; seven grandchildren, David Ruebush Jr., Julie Ruebush Barry and husband B.J., Chris Ruebush and wife Margie, Nathan Thomas and wife Soni, Alaina Thomas, Jeff Maples and wife Erika, Michelle Maples; twelve great grandchildren, Meagan Ruebush, Alex Ruebush, Elizabeth Sherman, Kimberlee Latham, Randi B, Coley Ruebush, Baylie Thomas, Nathan Maples, Anorah Maples, Johanna Maples, Selah Maples, and Collin Maples and three great-great grandchildren, Beau Beckham, Everlygh Sansom, and Payzleigh Sansom.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Albany or the and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 12, 2020