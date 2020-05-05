MIDLAND, TEXAS - Elton E. Brownlee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 1, 2020 in Midland, Texas.
Elton was born July 25,1930 to Charles Rush Brownlee, Sr. and Tessie Alma Golden in De Leon, Texas. He grew up in De Leon and loved fishing and hunting with his brother, C.R. Brownlee. He was united in marriage on August 13, 1950 to Hazel Geraldine Ellis (Jerry). He was soon drafted to the United States Army and served honorably in Korea from 1952 until 1954. After the Army, he went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company. He was a talented artist and began his businesses, Brownlee Painting Company and Quik Draw Sign Painting in 1964. He had many years of success with these businesses. He and Jerry were members of Belmont Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years. They then transferred their membership to Sherwood Baptist Church where he also served as deacon. He also became an ordained Minister. We were blessed to have two Christian parents that passed on their legacy of faith and love for Christ to their children. Elton was a loving and devoted husband and father.
After the death of his loving wife of 32 years, Jerry, Elton moved back to his childhood home in De Leon and met Donnie Hare. They married in 1987. They were married 31 years until her death in 2018.
Elton is preceded in death by his wife, Jerry Brownlee 1950-1982 and his wife, Donnie Brownlee, 1987-2018.
Surviving Elton are his children: Sheri Murray and husband Bob, Bryan Brownlee and wife Barbara, and Sherman Brownlee, all of Odessa: step-children, Mike Hare and wife Dottie of De Leon, Tim Hare and wife Kim of Dublin, TX, Toby Hare and wife Lisa of De Leon; Brother, C.R. Brownlee and wife Bobbie of Granbury: grandchildren, Joe Brazell, Jill Shipley, Brittany Looney, Tiffany Brownlee, Josh Brownlee, Jacob Brownlee and Jeri Nunez: step-grandchildren, Stacie Crosby, Melissa Bruton, Josh Hare, Breanna Ryon, Jake Hare, Kady Hare and 15 great grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jess Little officiating. Sunset Memorial Gardens will be following Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Oder GA-08 and the CDC's mandated guidelines and will be limiting the number of people gathered to ten immediate family at the graveside. Others are welcome to stay in their vehicles as the service will be transmitted live on 104.9 FM.
Memorial contributions may be made to De Leon First Baptist Church.
Published in Odessa American on May 5, 2020.