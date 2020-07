CRANE - Elvira F. Williams, 96, of Crane, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Crane. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Saturday July 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Private Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Church Columbarium Father Mark Woodruff is officiating. Arrangements are by Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home of Crane.



