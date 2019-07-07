ODESSA - Elvis Allen "Dusty" Hackworth, age 93, of Odessa, passed away at Medical Center Hospital on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born in Curtis, AR on March 20, 1926 to the late Presley William and Mattie (Sublett) Hackworth. A Baptist, Dusty accepted Christ at the early age of 12. He entered the US Navy in 1942 and served during World War II for over three years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Veteran's of Foreign Wars, and the NRA.



He married Celia Dremus in 1945. They divorced and he married Carrie Ellen Commander in 1952. She passed away July 7, 1962. In 1976, he found love and companionship again with Shirley Ann Kincade Holmes. They were together for almost 14 years before her passing February 7, 1990. He is also preceded in death by his sisters: Sybil Schee and Louise Ramsey; brother: Pressley Hackworth; two grandchildren; his sons: Elvis Allen Hackworth II and Craig Allen Holmes; daughter: Kathy Marie Cowan; and great-grandson: Seamus Allen Meador.



Those left to cherish his love and memory are his son: Dale Hackworth of Ft. Stockton, TX; daughters: Cecelia Marie Quick of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Dorothy Sue Anderson of Sealy, TX, and Virginia Holmes of Odessa; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.



Memorial services with military honors will be at 10:00 am at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, officiated by Pastor Mike Bartlett.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on July 7, 2019