ODESSA - Emil "Gary" Slaughter, age 80 of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on Thursday, October 10, 1940 in Oxford, Mississippi to Emil Kestner Slaughter and Martha Audrey Smith. Gary was a Master Mason and an Airborne Ranger.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife: Barbara Slaughter of Odessa, TX; sons: Jerry Slaughter and wife Lisa of El Paso and Daniel Gary Slaughter and wife Kristi of San Angelo; daughters: Janet Carrillo and husband Louie of Boerne, TX and Jennifer Vinton and husband Dave of Gainsville, TX; brothers: Rick Slaughter and John Slaughter, both of Thayer, MO; sister: Dorothy McKay of Denver, Co; as well as 14 grandchildren: Megan, Alanah, Harmony, Chandler, Jared, Tyler, Austin, Dallas, Mason, Garrett, Ashlie, Kevin, Miranda and Nicholas and 1 great-grandchild: Jacob.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Emil Kestner Slaughter and Martha Audrey Smith and sister: Peggy Smith.
Limited viewing will be held at 6:00 pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home in Missouri. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Thayer, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com
.