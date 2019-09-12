|
|
MASON - Dr. Emilio Mutis Duplat went to heaven on Sept 6 which was his 87th birthday. He was born in Cucuta, Colombia to Arturo and Teresa Mutis. He was the youngest Geology Dean at the National University in Bogota, Colombia.
He married the love of his life, Cecilia Garcia de Mutis, in Colombia. They were married for about 50 years. The couple had three children: Maria Elisa, Rafael Arturo, and Maria Teresita.
They came to the United States so he could get a Masters in Geology at Texas A&M University. The family then went to Austin where he received a PhD in Geology. He was offered a job in Odessa at The University of Texas of the Permian Basin where he taught 41 years.
During his life in the United States, he mapped Mason County and impacted many students lives
by his teaching and care for them.
He is survived by his three children, two grandchildren Hayden Andrew Madison and Jordan Alexis Madison, a sister Cecilia Mutis Duplat and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and a granddaughter, Ashton Nicole Flasco.
Thank you to Morning Star Memory Care and Ave Maria Hospice for their excellent care.
Visitation with a rosary was held Monday, September 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, September 10 at 10:30 at St Joseph Catholic Church followed by interment at the Crosby Cemetery. Pall bearers were Martin Rivera, David Vater, Mario Arteaga, Max Jordan, Nolan Sholar, and Stuart Jordan.
