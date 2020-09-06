1/1
Emily Beth Chamness
1975 - 2020
SAN MARCOS - Emily Beth Buchanan Chamness passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after battling many health issues. She was born in Del Rio, Texas on March 25, 1975. She and her family moved back to Odessa in 1976 where she grew up. She later received her nursing license and did what she loved best, helping people. Emily is survived by her daughter Jacy Beth Jordan, who was her whole life. She is also survived by her mother Marla Jordan Hensley and husband Joe Hensley, and her father Joseph (Jody) Buchanan. Emily is preceded in death by her grandparents Margaret and Harold Jordan and baby boy Ryan Kale Holland. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
