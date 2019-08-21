Odessa American Obituaries
Emily Candice "Candy" (Quinn) Billingsley


1955 - 2019
Emily Candice "Candy" (Quinn) Billingsley Obituary
ODESSA - On Friday, August 16th, 2019, Emily Candice (Quinn) Billingsley was called home to be with our Lord and Savior. Candy was born on November 12th, 1955 in Coleman, Texas to Howard and Dorthea (Kelley) Quinn. She graduated from Andrews High School in Andrews, Texas and went on to become a talented hair stylist. From an early age, she loved music and song writing. She was self-taught and played several instruments. Candy had battled cancer and other illnesses for 25 years. She had a strong will to tell others about Christ and is now pain free and rejoicing in Glory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Dorthea Quinn of Odessa, Texas and grandparents Elry and Amanda Kelley of Coleman, Texas. She is survived by two sons, Kelley and Codey Billingsley, and her precious granddaughter, Braygen Quinn Billingsley, all of Odessa, Texas; sister and brother-in-law Deedra and Arthur Poldrack of Midland, Texas and Ruidoso, New Mexico. We want to thank her loving caregiver, Misty Green. Candy had many children not born to her, but who proudly called her 'mom'. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at 10am at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 21, 2019
