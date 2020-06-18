Emma Leyva Huerta
ODESSA - The family of Emma Leyva Huerta mourns her passing June 14, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eujio, April 1990 and her daughter Mary Sue at birth in 1948 and her eldest son, Elmer in May of 1959.

She was born on December 19, 1921 to Alfredo & Elosia Leyva in Alpine Texas. She became a long time resident of Odessa Texas upon her marriage to Elijio in 1945.

She is survived by her children; daughter, Armida, Dorothy and son, Elijio Jr. Grandchildren; Alex, Amanda, Rene, great grandchildren; Sara, Anais, Dane, Jackson and Carson, great great grandchildren; Ahvia and Sabastian.



Published in Odessa American on Jun. 18, 2020.
