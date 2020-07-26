BIG SPRING, TX - Ena Gartman, age 80, of Big Spring, TX, passed away on July 21, 2020 in Odessa, TX.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Terry McMahan officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Ena was born May 29, 1940. She is survived by one sister, Yvonne Stouth of McKinney, TX; two children, her son, Weldon Gartman and his wife, Deborah of Big Spring, her daughter, Karen Draughn and her husband Bill of Rockwall, TX; four grandchildren, Kelly Russell and her husband, Buck of Justin, TX, Ashlee Farrar and her husband Colton of Forney, TX, Heather Draughn of Rockwell, TX, Paige Rich and her husband Tyler of Lubbock, TX; four great grandchildren, Logan and David Russell, Teagan and Emery Farrar and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ena is preceded in death by her parents, Vernie and Jewell Smethers; 5 brothers and three sisters.
The family wish to give a very heartfelt thank you to the people of Park Place Retirement Living for going above and beyond in taking care of and providing mom a safe place to live.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.