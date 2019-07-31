|
|
ODESSA - Enrique "Rick" Leon Jr. was lifted on to the heavens by our holy father on Thursday, July 11, 2019
He now joins and rejoices in heaven along with his parents, Enrique Leon Sr. and Yolanda Montez+
He also joins his beloved in-laws, Antonio and Erminia Madero+
His brother in law and best friend, Armando Madero+
He leaves his surviving legacy, his one and only son, Enrique "Ricky" Madero Leon III and his wife Ashley (Reyes)
His 3 grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Ricky, Aiden and Alaiya Rose Leon.
His step children, Christopher Ray Garza and Sonya Garza; Carlos & Irma Montez (brother); Blanca Montez (sister); Margaret & Ken Pruske (sister); Steven & Mercy Rodriguez (sister); All reside in San Antonio Texas.
One of the best brother in law to the Madero family. He will be greatly missed.
Born June 11, 1961 and born and raised in San Antonio Texas. He later came to Odessa and became a permanent resident of our town.
Celebrations of Rick's life will take place on Friday August 02, 2019 starting with Mass Service at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Published in Odessa American on July 31, 2019