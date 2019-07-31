Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Enrique Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enrique "Rick" Leon Jr.


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enrique "Rick" Leon Jr. Obituary
ODESSA - Enrique "Rick" Leon Jr. was lifted on to the heavens by our holy father on Thursday, July 11, 2019

He now joins and rejoices in heaven along with his parents, Enrique Leon Sr. and Yolanda Montez+

He also joins his beloved in-laws, Antonio and Erminia Madero+

His brother in law and best friend, Armando Madero+

He leaves his surviving legacy, his one and only son, Enrique "Ricky" Madero Leon III and his wife Ashley (Reyes)

His 3 grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Ricky, Aiden and Alaiya Rose Leon.

His step children, Christopher Ray Garza and Sonya Garza; Carlos & Irma Montez (brother); Blanca Montez (sister); Margaret & Ken Pruske (sister); Steven & Mercy Rodriguez (sister); All reside in San Antonio Texas.

One of the best brother in law to the Madero family. He will be greatly missed.

Born June 11, 1961 and born and raised in San Antonio Texas. He later came to Odessa and became a permanent resident of our town.

Celebrations of Rick's life will take place on Friday August 02, 2019 starting with Mass Service at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Published in Odessa American on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enrique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now