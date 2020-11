Or Copy this URL to Share

ODESSA, TX - Enrique Quiroz "Henry" Vasquez, 88, of Odessa, TX, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Ft.Stockton. Celebration of Life will be held at 11am Saturday November 7, 2020, at Ft. Stockton Christian Center 206 W. 5th St. Ft. Stockton Texas. Burial to follow at St. Joseph`s Catholic Cemetery in Ft. Stockton Texas Pastor: Jimmy Urias is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store