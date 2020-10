ODESSA, TEXAS - Epimenio "Papo" Salinas Jr., 74, of Odessa, Texas, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Odessa, Texas at MCH. Mass will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday October 14, 2020, at St. Joseph`s Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Ector County Cemetery The Odessa II section Fr. Frank Chavez is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.



