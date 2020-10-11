ODESSA - Epimenio Salinas Jr., 74, of Edinburg, Texas, passed away on October 6, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.Visitation & Rosary schedule is as follows:Monday (October 12th) - 1pm to 4pm - Family and friends4pm to 7pm - Drive through viewingTuesday (October 13th) - 9am to 6pm - Family and friends7pm - Rosary (St. Anthony's Catholic Church)**The viewings on Monday and Tuesday will be held at Martinez Funeral Home. Masks must be worn at all times and only 40 people are allowed at one time. Visitation will be conducted by rotation only. After viewing the body and exiting the building, reentry will not be allowed. Please help the family maintain a safe environment for all who wish to pay their last respects. Only 50 people will be allowed at the rosary which will be held in the chapel of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.Funeral services and Mass will be held at 10am on Wednesday October 13, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church (1321 W. Monahans St., Odessa, Texas 79763) with Father Chavez officiating. The Wednesday service will be held outside so all are welcome. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are by Martinez Funeral Home.Epimenio was born in Edinburg, Texas to Epimenio Salinas Sr. and Inez Castaneda on December 1, 1945. He was married to Angelita Salinas on August 24, 1968 in Hereford, Texas. They were married 52 years. He graduated from Amarillo College with an Associate's degree in electronics. He worked as and Instrumentation Technician for Tolk Station for 30 plus years. He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the United States Army. He was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He was beloved by many, friends to all he met, "Papo" to everyone, and faithful husband and dad.Epimenio is preceded in death by Epimenio Salinas Sr. & Inez Castaneda (parents), Genaro Salinas (brother), Romanita Ortega (sister), Francisca Suarez (sister), Nena Garza (sister), Donato Salinas (brother), Albino Salinas (brother), Domingo Salinas (brother), Juan Salinas (brother), Genaro Salinas II (brother), Gorge Salinas (beloved son), Joshua Solorzano (grandson), Brielle Miramontes (great granddaughter).Epimenio is survived by Angelita Salinas (beloved wife), Eddie Salinas (son), Rosemary Dominguez (daughter) and Joey Dominguez (son-in-law), Pime Salinas (son), Lalo Salinas (brother), Lupe Castro (sister), Rodolfo Salinas (brother), Arthuro Salinas (brother), Alfredo Salinas (brother), Nicholas