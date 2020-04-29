Odessa American Obituaries
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
View Map
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Facebook page
Resources
Erica Tapia Obituary
ODESSA - Erica Tapia passed away unexpectedly in her home April 25, 2020 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 36.

Erica is survived by; her parents, Angel and Nora Tapia of Brownfield Texas and her grandparents, Ramon and Margarita Tapia. Her beautiful daughters; Sadie and Alaina Moreno and son Ace Tapia. Partner, Justin "Miclo" Burgress. Brothers; Arthur "Jr" Deleon, Gilbert Tapia and wife Marsha, Michael Tapia and wife Melissa Ruiz, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Herminia Campos of Meadow Texas.

Erica was born September 9, 1983 in Dodge City Kansas to Angel and Nora Tapia. The family moved to Odessa when Erica was a little girl, she attended Permian High School. Shortly after graduation, she started her family and as a single mother she worked hard to provide for her children.

Our dear, sweet Erica was One of a Kind! Always smiling and laughing, she brought life to any gathering she attended. With a heart of gold, Erica was there for anyone, friends or family, no questions asked and no matter what. She was truly selfless. She loved family time and enjoyed making memories.

Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 10AM until 12PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home, 601 N Alleghaney Ave, Odessa Texas.

Services will be Friday, May 1st, 2020 at 3 PM streamed live on the Hubbard-Kelly Facebook page.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 29, 2020
